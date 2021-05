Border Security Forces (BSF) Friday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition dropped by a drone from across the border in Samba sector of Jammu division.

News agency GNS quoted a BSF spokesperson saying that the consignment was wrapped in a polyethylene packet and includes one each of AK-47, Pistol 9 MM, Pistol Magazine, 15 Pistol rounds and supported by a wooden frame was recovered by troops this morning.

The wooden frame, the spokesperson said, supports the drone payload.