Army chief reviews security in Kashmir

Army chief, General MM Naravane, who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir, reviewed the security situation in the valley.

The COAS arrived in Srinagar on 17 September and proceeded to undertake a firsthand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir, said an army spokesman, in a statement.

During his interaction with the soldiers deployed in high altitude areas, he appreciated their high morale and complimented them on their response to Pakistan ceasefire violations.

He also commended use of technology to ensure effective day and night surveillance across the LoC which has resulted in many successful operations to foil infiltration bids.

The COAS reinforced the need to extend all possible support to civilians residing in the border areas who are victims of targeted ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army and are facing hardships due to the pandemic, said the spokesman.

The COAS then proceeded to interact with commanders and troops deployed in the hinterland. While interacting with soldiers, the COAS highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded them for their high level of morale and contribution to peace building in J&K.

He appreciated the high level of coordination amongst all government agencies towards maintaining peace in the valley and efforts to reach out to the “Awam” to overcome the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, added the spokesman. Later in the day, the COAS reviewed the overall security situation along with the Northern Army Commander and Chinar Corps Commander.

The COAS also called on Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir where he discussed issues concerning the present security situation in the Union Territory and assured the wholehearted support of the Army in ushering in peace and stability in the region.

The Army chief is scheduled to return to New Delhi on 18 September 2020.