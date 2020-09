Army on Friday destroyed four unexploded mortar shells which were found in a village of Balakote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An army official told news agency GNS four 120-mm mortars, fired by Pakistan, were recovered and destroyed today.

“Army team dug put the unexploded live shells from a village and destroyed it at a safe place,” the official said, adding, “The operation was undertaken swiftly by the bomb disposal team, ensuring no loss of life and property.”