Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 5:24 PM

Army destroys five live mortar shells in J-K's Poonch

The shells were found close to residential areas in different villages of Balnoi sector
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 5:24 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The Army destroyed five unexploded 120-mm mortar shells fired by Pakistan during ceasefire violations in different villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

They said the shells were found close to residential areas in different villages of Balnoi sector. They were removed by the bomb disposal squads of the Army after being informed by the villagers.

Trending News
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

28 travelers among 610 Covid-19 cases reported in J&K, overall tally now 87364

File Photo

Larnoo encounter: Slain militant was LeT's IED expert, says police

Representational Image

Doctor allegedly slaps attendant in north Kashmir's Kunzer; will inquire and take action, says BMO

IGP Vijay Kumar (In Centre) during a press conference in Srinagar. File Photo/ GK

13 militants killed, two caught alive this month, says IGP Kashmir

The live mortar shells were later destroyed in controlled explosions in the forest area, the officials said.

According to official sources, 3,589 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported along the LoC and the International Border till October 6 this year as against a total of 3,168 in 2019.

The maximum 427 ceasefire violations took place in September, followed by 411 in March and 408 in August, the sources said.

Latest News
File Photo of Raman Bhalla

People fed up with 'bluffs and failures' of BJP in J-K: Cong leader

Representational Pic

J&K govt approves Rs 238-Cr oxygen generation project for healthcare institutions of UT

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

28 travelers among 610 Covid-19 cases reported in J&K, overall tally now 87364

File Photo

Larnoo encounter: Slain militant was LeT's IED expert, says police

A total of 398 ceasefire violations were recorded in July, 387 in June, 382 in May, 387 in April, 366 in February, and 367 in January, they said.

The sources said 62 ceasefire violations were reported within the first six days of this month.

Sometimes the shells don’t explode and are defused or destroyed by Army experts after the force is informed by the residents of the border areas, they said.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News