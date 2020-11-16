Army detonates live shell recovered from residential house near LoC in Uri

Army on Monday defused a live shell in Kamalkote sector of border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district that had landed from other side of Line of Control (LOC) in the recent border shelling, police said.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that the Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused the live shell. “We were informed by the locals about the unexploded shell in a residential house and it has been defused now,” the official said.

The shell was lying in the lavatory of one namely Sageer Ahmad of Kamalkote sector of Uri.

As per locals, many more live shells are lying in Hajipeer and Kamalkote sectors of Uri after the fresh cross-LoC shelling that are yet to be defused, risking the lives and properties of the people living along the LoC.

A mortar shell is lying also unexploded in Panchayat building in Charunda village along LoC in Uri for the last eleven months.

The officials in the local administration said that over a dozen of houses have been damaged in the recent cross border shelling in Uri.

Two soldiers and four civilians were killed besides five other civilians were injured in cross-border shelling in Uri on Friday.