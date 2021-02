Army on Saturday disposed of an old rocket launcher shell in Surankote area of the Poonch district, officials said.

They told news agency GNS that at around 1030 hours, Army’s 16 RR found the old rocket launcher shell laying at Mohra Bachai (Bella) in Surankote. Later Army’s bomb disposal squad disposed of the shell on the spot, they said.

SHO Surankote Tilak Raj confirmed to GNS that army disposed of the shell.