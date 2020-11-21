Army Havaldar killed, another injured in cross-LoC firing in J&K's Rajouri

An army Havaldar was killed and another injured in a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Lam area of Nowshera in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire by targeting the Indian Army posts in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

“One Havaldar ranked army soldier got injured in the firing who succumbed later on,” said an official.

He further said that another soldier injured in the firing was shifted to army hospital for treatment.

The officials informed that intermittent firing and shelling was going on in the area.