Army Havaldar killed in cross-LoC firing in J&K's Rajouri

An army Havaldar was killed in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

An official told Greater Kashmir that Pakistan army resorted to firing and shelling in Kamal area shortly after midnight around 12:30 am in which Havaldar S Gurung sustained multiple splinter injuries.

“He was shifted to a facility for medical aid but he succumbed,” said an official, who didn’t wish to be named as he was not authorized to speak to media.

The body of army man has been brought to Nowshera for medico-legal formalities while police have also taken cognizance of the matter.