Chenab Valley, Latest News
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 3:36 PM

Army helicopter with patient onboard forced to make emergency landing in J&K's Ramban

An official told Greater Kashmir that the patient was later airlifted in another army helicopter to army hospital Udhampur.
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 3:36 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

An army helicopter on Wednesday afternoon was forced to make an emergency landing at District Police Lines in Jammu’s Ramban district following some technical fault in the carrier, reports said.

As per the reports, the military helicopter carrying a patient was on way to Udhampur from Srinagar, but was forced to make an emergency landing at the police lines this afternoon.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Two LeT associates arrested in central Kashmir's Budgam: Police

Protestors demanded immediate revocation of the RTO notification. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Traders protest against police crackdown on non-J&K registered vehicles, term it 'injustice'

Representational Photo

Minor boy goes missing in south Kashmir's Qazigund; wild animal attack suspected

The security personnel on guard at the hotels have been asked to “stick to SOPs very strictly and remain alert round the clock”. [File/GK]

Srinagar hotels hosting 'protected persons' put on 'extra alert'

An official told Greater Kashmir that the patient was later airlifted in another army helicopter to army hospital Udhampur.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News