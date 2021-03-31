Army helicopter with patient onboard forced to make emergency landing in J&K's Ramban

An army helicopter on Wednesday afternoon was forced to make an emergency landing at District Police Lines in Jammu’s Ramban district following some technical fault in the carrier, reports said.

As per the reports, the military helicopter carrying a patient was on way to Udhampur from Srinagar, but was forced to make an emergency landing at the police lines this afternoon.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the patient was later airlifted in another army helicopter to army hospital Udhampur.