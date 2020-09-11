Army Major among two soldiers wounded in explosion near LoC in Rajouri

An army Major was among two soldiers wounded in a mine blast during patrolling in a forward post along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the incident took place in Khori Dhaba area.

He said Major Varun Khajuria and Subedar Ishwar Singh of 16 grenadiers were wounded in the explosion.

A police officer confirmed the incident to news agency GNS and said that the duo has been airlifted to Command Hospital Udhampur for treatment.