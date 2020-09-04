Army Major injured in ongoing gunfight in north Kashmir's Baramulla

An army Major was injured in an ongoing encounter in Yadipora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that an Army Major of 29 RR was injured in the initial exchange of gunfire in Pattan. He was shifted to 92 Base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 29 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Yadipora.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.