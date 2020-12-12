Army man dies after slipping into gorge in J&K's Rajouri

An army soldier died after slipping into a deep gorge along the Line of Control in J&K’s Rajouri district, officials said today.



The deceased who has been identified as Lance Naik Suresh Gorgey was deployed on a forward post along the Line of Control in Kalal area of Nowshera sector.



An official said that the deceased was on routine patrolling when he slipped and fell into a gorge.



“The body was later retrieved from the gorge and was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities,” said the official.