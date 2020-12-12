Latest News, Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 5:20 PM

Army man dies after slipping into gorge in J&K's Rajouri

An official said that the deceased was on routine patrolling when he slipped and fell into a gorge.
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: December 12, 2020, 5:20 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

An army soldier died after slipping  into a deep gorge along the Line of Control in J&K’s Rajouri district, officials said today.

The deceased who has been identified as Lance Naik Suresh Gorgey was deployed on a forward post along the Line of Control in Kalal area of Nowshera sector.

Trending News
Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons

'Disease vector' Indian flying fox captured in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Representational Photo

DGHS invites applications for MBBS for children of deceased COVID Warriors

File Photo

Those involved in Roshni scam won't be spared: Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior police officers carry body of slain policeman Manzoor Ahmed during the wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines (DPL) Srinagar on Monday. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Killing of PDP leader's PSO an attempt to disrupt ongoing election: DGP

An official said that the deceased was on routine patrolling when he slipped and fell into a gorge.

“The body was later retrieved from the gorge and was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities,” said the official.

Tagged in ,
Related News