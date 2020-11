An army officer of the rank of Captain got injured in an explosion that took place at a forward location near the Line of Control in Bhimber Gali Balakote sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that the explosion took place in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in which Army Captain deployed on the Line of Control got injured.

“The Officer with multiple injuries was evacuated from the spot and has been admitted at the Army Hospital,” said an official.