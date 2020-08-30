Army officer killed on LoC in Nowshera in J&K's Rajouri

An army’s Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the rank of Naib Subedar was killed on Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri as the armies of India and Pakistan exchanged fire on Sunday morning.

Officials said that an exchange of fire took place between the two armies after suspicious movement was observed by Indian army.

In the firing exchange, a Naib Subedar rank official of the army got injured and succumbed during treatment.

“Intermittent exchange of fire is still going on in the area of Kalsiyan and Jhangar of Nowshera sector,” said an official.