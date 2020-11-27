Army pays tribute to soldiers killed in HMT militant attack

Army on Friday paid tributes to two soldiers killed in a militant attack in the HMT area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

In a statement, a Srinagar based army spokesman said, “Army today paid tribute to Sepoy Rattan Singh of 163 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and Sepoy Deshmukh Yash of 101 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) who made the supreme sacrifice in Srinagar on Thursday.”

“The mortal remains of the soldiers were taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honour,” the spokesman said.

“In this hour of grief, the army stands in solidarity with bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well-being. The perpetrators will be identified, tracked and brought to justice,” the statement said.

Both the killed soldiers were part of the part Quick Reaction Team (QRT) in the Khushipora area of HMT on Thursday when militants opened fire on them.