Army porter slips to death in Machil in north Kashmir's Kupwara

An army porter died on Saturday in Machil area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to SSP Kupwara Shriram Ambarkar, the deceased was on duty when he slipped to death. “The porter was associated with army’s 45RR unit in Machil Kupwara”, said the SSP.

The deceased was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead and later the dead body was brought to District Hospital Handwara for medical formalities.

An official at DH Handwara said that the deceased had serious injuries and after the post-mortem report his actual cause of death could be known.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Mohd Rafiq shah s/o Mohd Abdullah shah R/o Ring Machil Kupwara.

Police has taken cognizance in this regard and further investigation taken up.