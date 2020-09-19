Kashmir, Latest News
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara ,
UPDATED: September 19, 2020, 3:49 PM

Army porter slips to death in Machil in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Police has taken cognizance in this regard and further investigation taken up.
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara ,
UPDATED: September 19, 2020, 3:49 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

An army porter died on Saturday in Machil area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to SSP Kupwara Shriram Ambarkar, the deceased was on duty when he slipped to death. “The porter was associated with army’s 45RR unit in Machil Kupwara”, said the SSP.

Trending News

Internet restored in Sopore after 4 days

Association of Agrometeorlogists opens Kashmir-chapter at SKUAST-K

Food Safety Deptt warns against use of synthetic food colours

Traders union Kangan elects new president

The deceased was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead and later the dead body was brought to District Hospital Handwara for medical formalities.

An official at DH Handwara said that the deceased had serious injuries and after the post-mortem report his actual cause of death could be known.

The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Mohd Rafiq shah s/o Mohd Abdullah shah R/o Ring Machil Kupwara.

Latest News

Brick kiln owners fined

GDC Baramulla organizes webinar on drug abuse

BEI gets skill development, home science labs

COVID19: Govt evacuates 4,65,721 stranded J&K residents

Police has taken cognizance in this regard and further investigation taken up.

Tagged in ,
Related News