Army porter slips to death in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Photo

An army porter died after slipping into a deep gorge in upper Karnah sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Friday. 

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that Muneer Ahmad Joo, 45, son of Abdul Aziz Joo of 39 GR slipped and fell down into a deep gorge, while on way from Rawan Gali to Natgali jurisdiction. 

The porter was retrieved from the gorge and sensing his condition he was airlifted to 92 Base Hospital Srinagar, however doctors there declared him brought dead on arrival. 

His body of the porter has been handed over to next-of-kin after completion of medico-legal formalities, officials added. 

