Army soldier critically wounded in Kreeri gunfight, operation on

An army soldier was crictically wounded after fresh firing resumed between militants and the security forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that an army solider was critically injured in fresh exchange of firing at the encounter site. He has been evacuated to army hospital for treatment, the officer said.

As per the sources, a top commander of LeT is believed to be trapped. Two of his aides were killed in the gunfight.

Earlier, three security personnel were killed after militants attacked a naka party in Kreeri today morning.