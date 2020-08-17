Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 17, 2020, 6:35 PM

Army soldier critically wounded in Kreeri gunfight, operation on

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 17, 2020, 6:35 PM
File Photo

An army soldier was crictically wounded after fresh firing resumed between militants and the security forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that an army solider was critically injured in fresh exchange of firing at the encounter site. He has been evacuated to army hospital for treatment, the officer said.

Trending News
File Pic/GK

Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir's Handwara

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

708 fresh Covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 30000

Representational Pic

Youth found dead in north Kashmir's Handwara

GK File Photo

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian

As per the sources, a top commander of LeT is believed to be trapped. Two of his aides were killed in the gunfight.

Earlier, three security personnel were killed after militants attacked a naka party in Kreeri today morning.

Tagged in ,
Related News