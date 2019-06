An army soldier was killed and another injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Reports said that the Pakistan army targeted Indian posts along the Line or Control (LoC) in Shahpur sector of Poonch.

They said that Indian troops retaliated to the firing. However, a soldier was killed and another injured in the firing exchange.

The slain soldier was reportedly identified as Javed Iqbal. The injured soldier was shifted to a hospital for treatment.