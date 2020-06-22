Army soldier killed as Indo-Pak armies' exchange fire along LoC in JK's Rajouri

Jammu, Latest News
An army soldier was killed in a fresh exchange of fire between the armies of India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Monday.

Sources said that a ceasefire violation started on Monday morning at 5 AM with Pakistani army resorting to unprovoked firing and shelling in Kalal, Deeing and other areas of Nowshera sector.

“An army soldier got injured in the firing and later succumbed,” said a source.

Meanwhile, entire area of Line of Control from Kalal to Baba Khori got rattled with intense shelling.

“Firing and shelling started at 5 AM and is still continuing with entire civil population in the area feeling terrified,” said local sarpanch Ramesh Chowdhary.

