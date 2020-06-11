Army soldier killed, civilian wounded in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

An army soldier was killed and a civilian injured in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Official sources said that at around 10 PM last night, Pakistan army resorted to firing across the Line of Control in Tarkundi area of Rajouri as well as in Manjakote forward.

They said Niamatullah Ahmed, a resident of Rajdhani village of Manjakote received splinter injuries in his shoulder.

He was shifted to PHC Manjakote and then referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

The injured is a police constable who was on leave and present in his house.

Similarly, an army soldier deployed on Line of Control in Tarkundi received multiple injuries in ceasefire violation and was shifted to army hospital Rajouri where he succumbed.

“Body of the soldier has been shifted to Rajouri civil hospital for medico-legal formalities,” said a source.

Tehsildar Manjakote, Mohammad Sageer said that any details of loss of structures shall be clear once loss assessment teams visit the affected area.