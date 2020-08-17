Army soldier killed in Baramulla gunfight, another critically wounded

An army soldier was killed and another critically injured in an ongoing encounter in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that an Army soldier was killed and another critically injured in the ongoing operation. The injured army trooper has been shifted to army hospital for treatment, the official said.

They further said that operation has been suspended for the night due to darkness and would resume at the first light tomorrow.

As per sources, a top commander of LeT is believed to be trapped in the area. Two militants have so far been killed in the gunfight that broke out after the militants attacked a naka party leaving three security personnel, including a cop, dead.