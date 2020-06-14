Army soldier killed, two injured in cross-border firing in Poonch

An army soldier was killed and two others injured in a ceasefire violation across the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Official sources said that Pakistan resorted to cross LoC shelling in Banwat and other areas of Poonch last night.

“Three soldiers of Indian army got multiple injuries in firing and were evacuated to the nearby medical facility where one of them was declared as brought dead,” said a source.

Other two injured were provided medical aid in the facility and were later shifted to another specialised army hospital.

The firing and shelling in the area lasted for hours, he said.