Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Poonch ,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 11:01 AM

Army soldier killed, two injured in cross-border firing in Poonch

The firing and shelling in the area lasted for hours, he said.
GK Web Desk
Poonch ,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 11:01 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

An army soldier was killed and two others injured in a ceasefire violation across the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Official sources said that Pakistan resorted to cross LoC shelling in Banwat and other areas of Poonch last night.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Blacksmith killed, three others injured in gas cylinder blast in Pulwama

PDP takes note of forged party letter head

NC calls for end to border skirmishes

18 domestic flights with 2,403 passengers arrive in J&K

“Three soldiers of Indian army got multiple injuries in firing and were evacuated to the nearby medical facility where one of them was declared as brought dead,” said a source.

Other two injured were provided medical aid in the facility and were later shifted to another specialised army hospital. 

The firing and shelling in the area lasted for hours, he said.

Related News