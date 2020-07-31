Army soldier posted on LoC in Rajouri dies with mysterious gunshot wound

An army soldier posted on the Line of Control in Nowshera sector died under mysterious conditions with a gunshot injury on Friday.

Official sources said that a 23-year-old army man was deployed on the Line of Control and received bullet injury on Friday morning.

“His body has been shifted to a local civil hospital for post mortem examination and other medico-legal formalities,” said a source.

He added it wasn’t immediately ascertained how the soldier sustained the injury. “He could have been hit by a sniper from across the LoC or by an accidental fire from his service rifle,” said the source.