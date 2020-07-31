Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 2:47 PM

Army soldier posted on LoC in Rajouri dies with mysterious gunshot wound

body has been shifted to a local civil hospital for post mortem examination and other medico-legal formalities,”
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 2:47 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

An army soldier posted on the Line of Control in Nowshera sector died under mysterious conditions with a gunshot injury on Friday.

Official sources said that a 23-year-old army man was deployed on the Line of Control and received bullet injury on Friday morning.

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

“His body has been shifted to a local civil hospital for post mortem examination and other medico-legal formalities,” said a source.

He added it wasn’t immediately ascertained how the soldier sustained the injury. “He could have been hit by a sniper from across the LoC or by an accidental fire from his service rifle,” said the source.

Related News