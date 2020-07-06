Army soldier shoots self dead in north Kashmir's Baramulla

An Army man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself dead with his service rifle in Boniyar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday evening.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO that an Army man identified as S. Srinivas of Telangana shot himself while he was on duty at 226 Field Unit in Boniyar.

Soon after the incident, his colleagues rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident to KNO and said that a case has been registered in this regard while further investigation has been taken up.