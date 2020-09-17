GK Top News, Jammu, Latest News
Poonch ,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 1:08 AM

Army soldier wounded in cross-LoC firing in J&K's Poonch

A soldier, identified as Naik C B Pawar of 101 artillery regiment, suffered splinter injuries
A soldier was injured as the armies of India and Pakistani exchanged fire in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire agreement by firing in Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Poonch.

A soldier, identified as Naik C B Pawar of 101 artillery regiment, suffered splinter injuries and was shifted to 150 Government Hospital Rajouri. “Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the ceasefire violation,” said a source.

