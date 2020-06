An army vehicle on Thursday fell into Nallah Sindh in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, officials said.

Officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that an Army vehicle fell into the Nallah after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

They said the vehicle was on way to Ladakh from Srinagar. A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that no injury or loss of life was reported in the mishap.