Around 12.44 lakh domicile certificates issued till August 31, 2020: J&K Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued near about 12.44 lakh domicile certificates across twenty districts of the union territory.

As per the figures, total 1718887 lakh applied for the issuance of the certificate of which 12,43996 were issued the domicile till August 31, with two third of them issued in the time ranging between seven to fifteen days.

The certificates issued include 2.86 lakh in Kashmir division and 9.45 lakh in Jammu division.

Of the total Domicile certificates issued in the UT, over 10.95 lakh were issued to the PRC holders, 0.77 lakh to other residents/children(residents of J&K under clause 2); 0.67 lakh to the students(clause1&2) and 13373 to Kashmir Migrants/ children ( Clause 4). The certificates under clause 2 include 12790 in Kashmir division and 64421 in Jammu division. The domicile certificates issued to the PRC holders include over 8.56 lakh in Jammu division and around 2.39 lakh in Kashmir division.

Of the total 1718887 applications received till August end across the UT, over 4.58 lakh are pending, including 3.46 lakh in Jammu division and 0.88 lakh in Kashmir Division.

The process of issuing domicile certificates in the union territory was started in the last week of June, 2020.

The application for the issuing of the domicile certificates can be submitted in tehsildar offices, even as eligible persons can also apply online. The online facility has also been made available to avoid gatherings in view of Covid threat.