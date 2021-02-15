India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 4:15 PM

As fuel prices soar, Congress leader demands subsidy on bicycles

"BJP Govt doesn't believe in welfare but launching economic warfare against its own citizens" he added
IANS
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 4:15 PM
The Congress leader shared a video of him on his official Twitter handle and said "The BJP will be soon fulfilling its mission of "Aab ki baar petrol/diesel 100 paar." [Screengrab]
The Congress leader shared a video of him on his official Twitter handle and said “The BJP will be soon fulfilling its mission of “Aab ki baar petrol/diesel 100 paar.” [Screengrab]

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday demanded subsidy on bicycles as retail prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise for the seventh consecutive day across the country.

In a statement, the Congress spokesperson said: “As the BJP will be soon fulfilling its mission “Aab ki baar petrol/diesel a100 paar (This time, petrol and diesel prices will cross Rs 100), the finance minister should consider announcing cycle subsidy since motor-vehicles will soon fall into rare usage category.”

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

“BJP Govt doesn’t believe in welfare but launching economic warfare against its own citizens” he added

Petrol is now priced at Rs 88.99 a litre and diesel Rs 79.35 a litre in the national capital.

In the last seven days, the price has gone up by Rs 2.06 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 2.56 a litre.

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

Even in Mumbai, petrol price is just Rs 4 per litre short (Rs 95.46 a litre) of touching the three digit mark of Rs 100 per litre for the very first time anywhere in the country.

Tagged in ,
Related News