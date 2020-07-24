ASI among 13 die of Covid-19 in past 24 hours; J&K toll 298

Jammu and Kashmir reported thirteen deaths due to covid-19 in last 24 hours, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 298 on Friday.

Officials said eleven deaths took place in Kashmir Valley, and two in Jammu, including an Assistant Sub Inspector in Indian Reserve Police.

They said the 58-year-old ASI from Gandhi Nagar was admitted at the isolation ward of GMC Jammu on 22 July, a day after he tested positive for the microbe.

“He was suffering from diabetes mellitus with covid-19 positive and remained on oxygen after admission,” a senior doctor at GMC told GNS. “He was put on ventillator at 3 a.m. and died at 8:30 a.m,”

Sources said that that a 44-year-old shopkeeper from Karan Bagh Satwari who was admitted on July 23 as a case of referral from CD Hospital. “He died at 6.30 pm,” they said.

Regarding eleven deaths from Kashmir, officials said that while mostly were reported from Srinagar, the victims included two each from Baramulla and Anantnag besides one each from Shopian, and Ganderbal

They said a 65-year-old woman from Sopore died at SMHS hospital, couple of days after she was admitted to the hospital. “She was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, HTN and T2DM,” a senior doctor at the hospital said.

He said that another covid-19 patient also died at the hospital and the victim was a 65-year-old resident of Khaniyar Srinagar.

A 65-year-old man from Maharaj Gunj Srinagar having “bilateral pneumonia” died at the SMHS hospital. “He was admitted on July 22 and came out to be covid-19 subsequently. He died this morning,” a senior doctor at SMHS hospital told GNS.

A 75-year-old man from Saderbal Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura, three days after he was admitted to the hospital.

A senior doctor at the tertiary care hospital told GNS that the septuagenarian was having multiple problems and had tested positive after he was admitted to the hospital on July 21. “He died this morning,” the doctor said.

A 70-year-old male from Rainawari died at CD hospital here. Sources said that he was brought to casualty in “gasping state at 12:35 pm today.” “His Pulse and BP was not recordable and was brought dead,” they said.

An official at SKIMS Bemina said that a 75-year-old lady from Peerbagh Srinagar died at the facility today. “, She was admitted on July 14 after testing positive for COVID-19.”

Earlier, a 65-year-old woman from Malaknag area of Anantnag having underlying ailments such as “Rheumatoid arthritis, pneumonia and hypertension” died due to covid-19, two days after she was admitted to the Government Medical College Anantnag.

“She was covid-19 positive and died early today,” a senior doctor at GMC Anantnag said.

Also an 80-year-old woman from Sarnal Anantnag with “AFI, HTN, and RTI pneumonia” died at the GMC. She was admitted to the hospital on July 19.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman from Tangmarg and 60-year-old woman from Dub Ganderbal died at SKIMS Soura.

Regarding the woman from Ganderbal, sources said, she was admitted in Ward 1A on July 18. “She was suffering from hypertension, pnemonia with ARDs and died due cardio pulmonary arrest.” So far 276 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 22 in Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 82 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (62), Kulgam (26), Anantnag (21), twenty each in Shopian and Budgam, 16 each in Pulwama and Kupwara, Jammu(14), five each in Bandipora and Ganderbal, two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.