ASI, CRPF constable, 4 civilians injured in Pakherpora grenade attack

Two security personnel including a police officer and four civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Pakherpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday afternoon.

According to news agency GNS, the militants hurled a grenade towards a joint deployment of 181BN CRPF and police in Pakherpora. In the attack, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Ghulam Rasool alias Dilawar, CRPF constable Santosh Kumar and four pedestrians received splinter injuries.

All the injured persons were evacuated to Sub-District Hospital Pakherpora for treatment.

A doctor at SDH Pakherpora told GNS that the health facility has received six injured persons including two security men and four civilians. He identified two of the four injured civilians as Shafeeq Ahmad Najar and Irfan Wani. The doctor said that the other two injured are women, aged about 40 and 50 years.

The doctor said that the injured four civilians were referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam Nagpure Amod said that a grenade was lobbed in the Pakherpora market. All Security personnel are safe. “2 civilians received minor injuries,” he said.

Meanwhile, soon after the blast, a joint team of CRPF, police, and army launched searches to nab the attackers.