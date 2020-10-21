ASI, SPO booked for providing fake entry passes to travellers in J&K's Kathua

Police on Wednesday booked an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and a Special Police Officer (SPO) after they were allegedly found involved in providing fake entry passes to travellers in lieu of money at Lakhanpur border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official told the news agency KNO that an inquiry has also been initiated against the deputy SP rank officer regarding the matter.

He said that the entire act of cops came to fore after the police itself carried out a secret operation in which a team of police crossed several checkpoints identifying themselves as civil travelers.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua Shailendra Mishra said that there were some reports after which a team of police in civvies headed by a sub Inspector visited the Lakhanpur area and projected themselves as travellers.

“All other police naka points were found clean but at a point one SPO told the team members that he can provide them an entry pass which he later did after obtaining some money from them,” the SSP said.

Mishra said soon after the inputs of fake entry passes being issued got established the SPO was detained. “Later the ASI of the same naka point was also detained and both were taken to Lakhanpur police station,” he said.

He said that they have recovered fake entry forms from both after which a case FIR No. 90/2020 and under section 420, 188 IPC and other relevant sections of law has been registered against the duo.

The SSP said that department has also communicated a recommendation to DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba range for suspension of Inspector In charge of the police naka in Lakhanpur, besides a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the DySP rank officer.

“Kathua police is working hard for the last seven to eight months and has successfully implemented the SOPs besides facilitating the travellers in the best possible manner but some elements in the department itself are trying to play foul which shall not be tolerated,” Mishra said.

He also appealed to people to have a normal entry in Lakhanpur where the waiting period has been reduced to only ten to twenty minutes and incoming passengers are being facilitated in the best possible way.