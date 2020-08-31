Chenab Valley, Latest News
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal ,
UPDATED: August 31, 2020, 8:42 PM

At least eight feared drowned after vehicle plunges into Chenab river in Ramban

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Haseeb-ur-Rehman said around eight or nine persons went missing after the mishap.



At least eight persons are feared drowned after a passenger cab plunged into Chenab river in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Reports said a tempo traveller on way to Ramban from Udhampur skidded off the road and plunged into Chenab river near Ramban.







Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Haseeb-ur-Rehman said around eight or nine persons went missing after the mishap.

He said a rescue operation was immediately launched by the police and volunteers of Quick Reaction Team, but so far there has been no clue of the ill-fated vehicle.

Rehman said one passenger was rescued in an injured condition. He was identified as Mehraj-ud-Din, a resident of Chandergam Awantipora in south Kashmir.

