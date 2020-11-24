Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 24, 2020, 2:23 PM

At least two dead in Ramban accident, bodies being retrieved

"Efforts are underway to pull out the vehicle and retrieve the bodies," SSP Ramban Haseeb- Ur- Rehman said.
Representational Photo

A day after a vehicle rolled down into river Chenab in Ramban district, the police on Tuesday said that two persons onboard it have been killed and efforts are being made to retrieve their bodies.

The vehicle plunged into the fast-flowing water body yesterday near Mehar area along the Jammu-Srinagar highway and only one of its wheels was visible. Soon a rescue operation was launched.

SSP Ramban Haseeb-Ur-Rahman, who is overseeing the rescue operation, told news agency GNS that efforts are underway to pull out the vehicle and retrieve the bodies. Both of them are said to be locals from Ramban district.

