ATM guard 'murdered' in Jammu; family seeks justice

Family members and neighbours of a bank ATM guard, who was allegedly murdered in Nanak Nagar area of Jammu Thursday night. held a protest demonstration this morning, demanding arrest of his ‘killers’ and financial aid to the victim’s family.

As per news agency KNO, the victim, Raju Sharma, son of Gullu Ram hailing from New Plot area of Jammu, was found dead inside guard chamber of the bank ATM at sector 13 in Nanak Nagar at around 10 pm last night.

He was found dead in a pool of blood by locals, who informed police about the incident.

Police said that prima facie, it seems a case of murder.

Scores of residents of New Plot area of Jammu including family members and relatives of the slain ATM guard Friday morning held a protest demonstration, demanding culprits be brought to book.

Witnesses told KNO that the protesters blocked the New Plot road and demanded a fair and speedy investigation into the matter so that murderers are put behind the bars.

They said that the victim was the lone brother of seven sisters and the only bread earner in his family including aged and ailing parents.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

The protesters said that the slain had sacrificed his life urging the government to honor his bravery and provide financial aid to his family. They demanded a job in the bank to one of his family members.

An official said that police have already registered a case in the local police station and investigation is going on.