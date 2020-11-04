Aussie survives late night house fire after pet parrot raises alarm

An Australian man survived a late night fire thanks to his pet parrot that raised an alarm on time.

According to the BBC, Anton Nguyen was in his sleep when fire engulfed his two story house in Brisbane, Queensland on Wednesday. “I heard a bang and Eric – my parrot – he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke,” said Anton.

“I grabbed Eric (Parrot), opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames and so I took off and bolted downstairs.”

The green parrot had repeatedly squawked “Anton” to raise the alarm, said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services inspector Cameron Thomas.

“There were smoke detectors [but] the bird alerted before the smoke detectors went off,” he said.

By the time firefighters arrived at about 01:00 local time (14:00 GMT Tuesday), the house was engulfed in flames, reported BBC on Wednesday

It took four crews over an hour to contain the blaze in the suburb of Kangaroo Point.

Mr Nguyen, who lives alone, said he had escaped with the bird and a bag, and suffered no injuries.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and remains under investigation.