Latest News, World
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 1:27 PM

Aussie survives late night house fire after pet parrot raises alarm

It took four crews over an hour to contain the blaze in the suburb of Kangaroo Point.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 1:27 PM
Image for representational purpose. Source: Wikipedia / Sheba_Also
Image for representational purpose. Source: Wikipedia / Sheba_Also

An Australian man survived a late night fire thanks to his pet parrot that raised an alarm on time.

According to the BBC, Anton Nguyen was in his sleep when fire engulfed his two story house in Brisbane, Queensland on Wednesday. “I heard a bang and Eric – my parrot – he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke,” said Anton.

Trending News
File Photo of Saifuddin Soz

Centre working on pre-planned agenda: Soz

J&K bagging 6th slot in governance reveals abysmal state of affairs: NC

File Photo [Mubashir Khan / GK]

Weatherman predicts light rains, snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

NC functionaries participate in Fateh Khwani of Nasir Khan

“I grabbed Eric (Parrot), opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames and so I took off and bolted downstairs.”

The green parrot had repeatedly squawked “Anton” to raise the alarm, said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services inspector Cameron Thomas.

“There were smoke detectors [but] the bird alerted before the smoke detectors went off,” he said.

Latest News
Representational Image

Man killed by 5 men for asking money to purchase liquor in Lajpat Nagar

Representational Image

Cyber agency alerts against ransomware attacks of 'Egregor' virus

Farmers in Punjab block railway tracks while protesting against the new farm bills. Image Source: Twitter / @KesriLeharScot

Railways lose Rs 1,200 cr due to farmers' stir at 32 places

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

Ladakh records 84 fresh cases of COVID-19

By the time firefighters arrived at about 01:00 local time (14:00 GMT Tuesday), the house was engulfed in flames, reported BBC on Wednesday

It took four crews over an hour to contain the blaze in the suburb of Kangaroo Point.

Mr Nguyen, who lives alone, said he had escaped with the bird and a bag, and suffered no injuries.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and remains under investigation.

Tagged in ,
Related News