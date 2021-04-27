India, Latest News
Melbourne,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 12:42 PM

Australia suspends direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect

Australian Prime Minister while announcing the temporary border closure with India, also launched an immediate support package for the country in its fight against the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Australia on Tuesday suspended all direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect until May 15 due to the “very significant” spike in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced.

Morrison, announcing the temporary border closure with India, also launched an immediate support package for the country in its fight against the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Addressing a press briefing after convening a Cabinet’s national security committee meeting, he said that the ban on arrivals from India would be reviewed before May 15.

”Today we agreed, in addition to the measures that I announced after the last National Cabinet meeting, to pause direct passenger flights between India and Australia until the 15th of May, he said.

We recognise that this has been a very significant outbreak in India, Morrison said.

The latest move would affect direct flights into Sydney and two repatriation flights scheduled to arrive in Darwin.

The move could also affect thousands of people, including Australian cricketers currently playing in the Indian Premier League in India.

