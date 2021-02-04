Kashmir, Latest News
Anantnag,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 2:17 PM

Authorities order recounting of votes for DDC seat in south Kashmir's Anantnag

The recount follows directions by Additional Commissioner, Kashmir, the Appellate Authority, before whom Sajida Begum, the nearest rival of the candidate declared winner, had preferred an appeal as per the law.
Representational Photo
District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Anshul Garg, who also happens to be the District Panchayat Election Officer, on Thursday, notified recounting of votes for District Development Council Election held recently in Larnoo constituency of the south Kashmir district. 

According to an order issued by the DPEO, the recounting of the votes for 08-Larnoo DDC Constituency shall be held on February 5 at 11 AM at ground floor of Conference Hall, Dak Bungalow Khanabal, news agency GNS reported. 

Deputy District Election Officer Anantnag shall be the Nodal Officer to monitor the conduct of counting process, read the order. 

The recounting of votes follows directions on February 2 by Additional Commissioner, Kashmir, the Appellate Authority, before whom Sajida Begum, the nearest rival of the candidate declared winner, had preferred an appeal as per the law.   

The DDC Election for 08- Larnoo was conducted in Phase-1 on 28 November last year and the Returning Officer had declared Khahda Bibi as the winner by a margin of 07 votes against her nearest rival Sajida Begum on 22 December last year when counting of the voting took place.

