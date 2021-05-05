Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 5:23 PM

Authorities refute rumours about 'complete' COVID-19 lockdown in south Kashmir's Shopian

Some Mohallas of the town #Shopian have been declared as micro containment zones. Rest shall operate as per SOPs issued by SEC/SDMA, a handout said.
Baracades at Bemina Locality in Srinagar to prevent speard of Covid. [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]
District administration Shopian on Wednesday refuted rumours about a complete COVID-19 lockdown in the district.

The District Information Centre Shopian tweeted thai afternoon that only some localities of Shopian town had been declared as micro containment zones while rest areas shall operate as per SOPs issued by the authorities. 

“Some Mohallas of the town #Shopian have been declared as micro containment zones. Rest shall operate as per SOPs issued by SEC/SDMA.

News regarding complete lockdown is baseless, ” it said. 

