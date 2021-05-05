Authorities refute rumours about 'complete' COVID-19 lockdown in south Kashmir's Shopian

District administration Shopian on Wednesday refuted rumours about a complete COVID-19 lockdown in the district.

The District Information Centre Shopian tweeted thai afternoon that only some localities of Shopian town had been declared as micro containment zones while rest areas shall operate as per SOPs issued by the authorities.

“Some Mohallas of the town #Shopian have been declared as micro containment zones. Rest shall operate as per SOPs issued by SEC/SDMA.

"Some Mohallas of the town #Shopian have been declared as micro containment zones. Rest shall operate as per SOPs issued by SEC/SDMA.

News regarding complete lockdown is baseless."

News regarding complete lockdown is baseless, ” it said.