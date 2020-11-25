Avalanche warning issued for 12 J&K, Ladakh districts

Authorities issued avalanche warning on Wednesday for 12 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories (UTs). People in Kishtwar, Bandipora need to be more cautious than those in Rajouri, Ramban, among others.

“Medium danger avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of Kishtwar, Kupwara and Bandipora districts,” an official of the disaster management department said.

“Low danger avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of Poonch, Doda, Rajouri, Ramban, Kulgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Leh districts.

“People living in these areas are advised to avoid unnecessary movement and take precautions not to get closer to avalanche prone areas”.

For the last three decades, the threat of avalanches has increased manifold. Experts say this owes itself among other factors to the deforestation in J&K during the last 30 years. When an avalanche is triggered on the mountain slope the absence of trees allows the avalanche to roll down the slope faster and with deadlier consequences.