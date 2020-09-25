Babar Qadri killing: Attackers disguised as clients, SIT constituted, says IGP

Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the killing of Srinagar advocate Babar Qadri.

We have constituted a SIT headed by SP Hazratbal that will probe the killing of Qadri,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Kumar said that the attack happened at 6:20 pm yesterday, when two masked men entered into Qadri’s Hawal residence as clients with files in their hands.

“They told Qadri that they had to discuss some accident related case but fired at his head with pistols. Qadri sustained four bullet wounds in his head and died on way to hospital,” he said.

While fleeing, IGP Kashmir said, the attackers fired a few bullets in the air.