Bandipora admin imposes ban on import, sale and purchase of firecrackers

The authorities in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday imposed a ban on sale and purchase of firecrackers and also on fireworks.

In an order issued by additional magistrate Bandipora, a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir reads, “Home department J&K vide letter no. Home / GB / Misc / 2020 Dated: 04-11-2020 has directed to impose ban on illegal and unauthorized import and sale of firecrackers, fireworks in the entire UT of Jammu & Kashmir”.

The order further reads, “Now therefore, in exercise of powers vested in me under section 144 CrPC is hereby accorded to the imposition of ban on import sale and purchase of firecrackers and fireworks in district Bandipora.”

“The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora has been advised to ensure strict vigil is maintained and all entities associated with the manufacture, stocking and sale of firecrackers are inspected for ensuring compliance with applicable laws and rules.”

“Cases of illegal stocking, possession and attempted sale of imported firecrackers are detected and dealt with in an exemplary manner, and the sale of such illegally imported fire crackers does not take place,” the order reads.

It added while the “applicable legal provisions with regard to manufacture, stocking, sale and use of fire crackers in general are strictly complied with”.