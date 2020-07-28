Bandipora doctor dies 13 days after 'recovering' from COVID-19

A 46-year-old doctor died at SKIMS hospital on Tuesday, thirteen days after ‘recovering’ from COVID19.

A resident of Sumbal village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the doctor, identified as Shabir Ahmad Malik, had developed severe breathlessness on Monday following which he was shifted to CHC Sumbal.

However, as the complications worsened, he was shifted to SKIMS, Soura, said an official.

According to the doctors here, Malik had most probably contracted the virus in Gurez where he was posted and was on COVID-19 contact tracing duty. His sample was taken in Gurez itself, the official added.

“However, after reaching Sumbal, his home town, he reported COVID-19 positive and subsequently he was isolated at Kashmir Tibbia college”, the official said.

“On 15 July, the doctor was reported negative and was discharged from the isolation facility, as he was also in good health”, BMO Hajin told Greater Kashmir.

“Yesterday Shabir complained of breathlessness at home and was shifted to the hospital,” BMO Hajin, Doctor Aijaz told Greater Kashmir. “However, unfortunately, he left us in the morning,” the doctor said.

Malik, who is survived by two little children and wife, had reportedly developed symptoms of hemoptysis with sudden fall in oxygen saturation.

Reports said his chest X-ray also showed severe bilateral pneumonia. However, the officials were not clear yet whether the doctor had contracted the virus again.

According to the official documents Greater Kashmir got access to, the doctor had tested positive again to the virus on Tuesday after his death. Surprisingly, the report also mentions him “asymptomatic”. His age is mentioned 40, according to the hospital test report.