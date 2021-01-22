Bandipora duo held for alleged murder of ATM guard in Jammu

The Jammu police Friday arrested two youth from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district for allegedly murdering a bank ATM guard inside guard chamber in Nanak Nagar area of Jammu last night.

The victim, Raju Sharma, son of Gullu Ram hailing from New Plot area of Jammu, was found dead inside guard chamber of the bank ATM at sector 13 in Nanak Nagar at around 10 pm last night.

As per KNO, SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil said at a press conference this afternoon that the murder was executed by two youth whom he identified as Mohammad Kaif Lone and Waqas Bashir Lone-both residents of Bandipora.

The duo, as per Patil, had gone to the ATM with the purpose of looting cash.

“On being resisted by the guard, they attacked him inside the rest room (his resting chamber) by initially smothering his face with a blanket,” he said.

He said Kaif and Waqas had recently taken an apartment on rent in Nanak Nagar area where they lived as paying guests.

The accused have been taken into custody and further investigation is on, he added.

Earlier in the morning, family members and neighbours of the victim held a protest demonstration demanding arrest of his ‘killers’ and financial aid to the victim’s family.