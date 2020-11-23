Bandipora-Gurez road closed after fresh snowfall

After fresh snowfall, the Bandipora-Gurez road has been again closed for traffic, officials told Greater Kashmir on Monday.

The snowfall started Sunday evening as predicted by the weatherman and it has carpeted the Gurez valley. The ligh snowfall was witnessed in other hilly areas of this north Kashmir district too as the weather remains inclement in the plains.

According to SDM Gurez, the Bandipora-Gurez road has been closed due to snowfall.

The Gurez valley plains have received at least five inches of snowfall, officials said.

The Razdan Top, located at an elevation of near 12000ft, has received at least 12 inches of snow, according to the officials.

The Gurez road was thrown open for one way traffic just two days ago after hectic efforts.