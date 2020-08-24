Bandipora resident declared COVID-19 positive four days after death

A 50-year-old man from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district who died on Thursday was declared COVID-19 positive on Sunday, four days after his death.

The deceased, who hailed from Ahitmullah village, died on the same day (Thursday) when he had visited the district hospital for a routine checkup, an official said.

In the hospital, his sample was taken and sent to SKIMS lab in Srinagar, which returned COVID-19 positive on Sunday, four days after his death. According to the officials, the man had been suffering from an underlying kidney problem.

Medical Superintendent, district hospital Bandipora, Dr Bashir Teli while confirming the death said, “Amid the rising cases in Bandipora we at district hospital are conducting random sampling of all the patients who visit the hospital and the same procedure was carried on him (deceased) too that day.”

With the 50-year-old man’s death, the district’s COVID-19 toll has risen to 24 – 13 from Sumbal block, 9 from Bandipora and 2 from Gurez block of the district.