OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 2:41 PM

Bandipora sarpanch's 'suicide' turns out to be murder; wife strangulated him, says police

"Wife involved in an extramarital affair with another person strangulated Dar to death"
UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 2:41 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Police today claimed to have solved the murder mystery of Sarpanch in Zurmanz village of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Police said on 12 October, Police post, Aloosa, received an information that one person namely Javid Ahmad Dar S/o Abdul Ahad Dar R/o Zurmanz age about 35 years had committed suicide at his home by hanging himself.

Taking cognizance of the case, proceedings under section 174 /CRPC was initiated to find the real facts,police said in a statement.

They said an SIT under the supervision SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik headed by DySP Hqrs Bandipora was constituted. During the course of the investigation and from Spot visit of SIT, it surfaced that the case looked more of a murder than suicide.

The spokesperson in a statement said, “Many suspects were brought for questioning and during that process, it came to light that wife of the deceased with help of another person, Shahzad Ahmad Dar administered some sedative drugs to deceased and strangulated him to death”. Both were involved in an extramarital affair, the police said.

Consequently, the police said Case FIR No. 116/2020 U/S 302 IPC was registered in PS- Bandipora and further investigation was taken up. Both persons have admitted their crime and have been arrested, said the police. Further investigation is going on.

Greater Kashmir had reported about the incident on 12 October and the suspicion raised by the villagers about suicide. Dar has left behind two specially-abled daughters, Bisma 10 and Tanzeela 4.

Dar had been living in a tin shack from past five years, and before winning elections as Sarpanch he would catch fish for a living.

Not convinced that Dar has committed suicide, the villagers told Greater Kashmir on 12 October, though living in penury for many years he had learnt to manage things.

