Bandipora school closed for three days after staffer, student test COVID-19 positive

A staffer and a student at a school in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district have tested COVID-19 positive prompting authorities to close the institution for three days as a precautionary measure.



According to the officials at the school, the swab samples of the vice-principal, who currently heads the school and a class 11 student taken a few days ago, returned positive for COVID-19 today.



The Chief Education Officer Bandipora who the school administration had written to for necessary action ordered closure of the institution for three days and sanitisation of the premises for two days, a communique said.



The school shall reopen only after getting clearance from CMO Bandipora, it added.



It further directed sampling of students and staffers before resuming classes.



As per the officials, the relatively lesser number of students were attending classes with proper SOPs including thermal screening, use of hand sanitizers and mask wearing.



This is at least the third school to be closed on Kashmir today after reporting COVID-19 infections.



Earlier in the day, two schools in central Kashmir’s Budgam district were closed for five days each after a teacher and two students’ samples returned COVID-19 positive.