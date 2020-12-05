Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: December 5, 2020, 6:03 PM

Bandipora tehsil office goes up in flames

A massive fire broke out in the tehsil office in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday evening.

Witnesses said that smoke billowed out of the building after it caught fire.

They said that a CRPF camp is also located in its premises, but the fire was seen emanating from the old and presently functional building of the tehsil office.

The fire and emergency services have arrived with fire tenders to douse the flames, they added. Officials said that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

