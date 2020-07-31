Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri ,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 12:24 PM

Bank employee booked in Rajouri for alleged fraudulent withdrawal of over 37 lakh rupees

a case vide FIR 83/20 under section 420 and other IPC sections has been registered at Sunderbani police station
Representational Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri have registered a case against an employee of Jammu and Kashmir Bank for alleged fraudulent withdrawal of over 37 lakh rupees.

A police officer told Greater Kashmir that the manager of Jammu and Kashmir bank branch in Sunderbani lodged a complaint before Station House Officer Sunderbani, in which he reported the fraudulent withdrawal.

“In his complaint, the bank manager said that an employee of the bank from Jammu has fraudulently withdrawn an amount of rupees 37,63,838 rupees from the accounts of different customers,” said the officer.

He said a case vide FIR 83/20 under section 420 and other IPC sections has been registered at Sunderbani police station against the bank employee and further investigation into the matter is going on.

